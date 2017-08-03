Your Cheap IKEA Dresser Might Be a Death Trap

If you've ever been in a New York apartment -- and well, if you live here, how could you not? -- you've seen IKEA furniture. Delusional New Yorkers might tell you IKEA wares are smart and sleek (they are). But mostly, well, the stuff's just cheap.
Except now, some of it's actually dangerous, too.
The Swedish futon giant has put out a "repair program," as opposed to a full recall, on its familiar Malm dresser and chest of drawers after two children were killed resulting from the furniture tipping over, according to CNN Money.
Secure it! You can help prevent tip-over accidents by anchoring to the wall.
Posted by IKEA USA on Wednesday, July 22, 2015
Since kids died, nobody's laughing, and the problem presents a major liability for both IKEA and people with littluns roaming around. To prevent further tragedies, IKEA's offering wall-mount kits for a slew of its shelving and dresser units. You can request said kits here or visit your local IKEA to pick one up. And you should buy some Swedish meatballs while you're there, because those taste pretty good.
