Take a Look Inside the Museum of Broadway Opening in NYC Next Week

Broadway fans are about to get the behind-the-scenes tour of their dreams. The Museum of Broadway is set to open in NYC, and it will start welcoming guests this November.

On November 15, the Museum of Broadway will open its doors in the heart of Times Square, at 145 West 45th Street. Visitors will be catapulted into an immersive and interactive theatrical experience, and will get the chance to learn all about Broadway's most iconic plays, musicals, and the people behind all of them.

Upon entering the space, The Map Room will lead guests through the discovery of Broadway's captivating history, and will show, with the help of beautiful projection mapping and of narrator Juli James, how the first theaters in NYC moved from FiDi to Broadway and Times Square.

Right after the first room, visitors will be guided through a visual history of Broadway, where they will marvel at a series of exhibits featuring authentic costumes and props as well as rare photos and videos, among other things. Among the immersive experiences, the Museum will feature Cabaret, HAIR, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, The Producers, Show Boat, The Ziegfeld Follies, Oklahoma!, The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin', and Rent, and more will be announced in the future. There will also be a "The Making of a Broadway Show" exhibit, which will pay homage to the community of professionals that work to make Broadway shows shine every night.

The Museum recently announced its first special exhibit as well, which was created exclusively for the new space. Dubbed "The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld," the new exhibit walks visitors through the artist's Broadway images through 25 drawings and prints (dated 1928–2002) featuring the original productions of Fiddler on the Roof, The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I, Sunday in the Park with George, Funny Girl, Ragtime, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray, and many others.

The Museum's educational spirit will permeate the entire visit. Between each exhibit, guests will get the chance to learn more about the shows that transformed Broadway throughout the years, and will get a sense of how creative boundaries and social norms were challenged along the way. At the end of the visit, visitors who are looking to bring home a little slice of Broadway will be able to browse through the retail shop, which will feature a variety of Broadway-related items and merchandise.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit this website. Check out photos of the new museum below: