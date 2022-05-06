Watch Free Summer Movies on the Flight Deck of This NYC Aircraft Carrier

Summer in NYC is about to get even cooler. The Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum is celebrating its 40th birthday with completely free outdoor movie screenings.

Kicking off on May 27, Intrepid Museum's Summer Movie Series will show different movies on select Friday nights from 5 pm to 9 pm. On these days, dubbed Free Fridays, guests will be able to access the museum for free, and stay for the movie of the day.

Movie screenings will take place on Intrepid's flight deck and will begin at sunset. Seating is limited, and guests are encouraged to bring over lawn chairs and comfy blankets to make the most out of the experience.

While light snacks and refreshments will be sold at the outdoor movie theater, customers can bring their own food and drink. Alcohol is not allowed.

Here's the lineup of the free movie screening for this year's Summer Movie Series:

Friday, May 27: Crimson Tide

Friday, June 24: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Friday, July 29: Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Friday, August 26: Blade Runner



Doors open at 5 pm and close at 8:30 pm. All exits are final, and reentry is not allowed.

For more information about the museum or on weather conditions, you can visit the Intrepid Museum website.