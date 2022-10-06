This Irish Man Who Can't Swim Just Rowed Solo from NYC to Galway

You read that right. Damian Browne, a former pro rugby player and current Irish gentleman, just rowed across the Atlantic all by himself despite not being able to swim.

It took Browne 112 days to reach his hometown of Galway, Ireland, The New York Times reports. Although it started as a two-man adventure, his companion, Fergus Farrell, was forced to drop out of the endeavor two weeks in due to health concerns.

The journey, which was documented on Browne's social media, took twice the time it was supposed to, with Browne single-handedly rowing a 23-foot-long boat. He left Chelsea Piers on June 14 and was able to reach Ireland only this past Tuesday, October 4.

The average speed he traveled at was 1.4 miles per hour, and the trip surely didn't come without complications. For starters, the boat tipped over multiple times, and he had to face the ocean and its waves at its worst conditions, too. Isolation was a challenge as well: For 98 days, he didn't see anyone but whales or fish.

"I'm fine. I'm safe," Browne said in an Instagram video as he was getting to Galway. "It could have been a lot worse." He was referring to the previous night, where intense wind and rough conditions led his boat to tip over and slam against some rocks. One of his oars broke, too.

Luckily, on Tuesday he was able to reach his hometown safe and sound, where his wife, daughter, and even Farrell were ready to welcome him back and cheer him on.

You can watch the videos and posts recounting Browne's adventure on his Instagram profile.