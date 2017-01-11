New App Shows Uber Is Probably More Expensive Than An NYC Taxi

Sometimes it can be an expensive and frustrating endeavor to get around in New York City, but a new app released this month claims to use deep data analysis to show users whether their trip would be cheaper with a ride from Uber, or from hailing a regular yellow taxi.

Here's how it works: the free app, OpenStreetCab, uses your phone's location and the address of your destination and runs it against data the researchers examined, such as "millions of records of taxi mobility data" and "historic and real time data on fairs[sic]," to tell you whether to go with hailing a cab, or to take an UberX car, the company's cheapest service.