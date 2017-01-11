It's Not Just You: The Subway Has Actually Been Worse Than Usual

Between waiting 20 deep on the L platform and being stuck underground for 20 minutes on the E as train after train stacks up weirdly close behind you, it's certainly seemed like the subway has been worse than you remember, and well, IT IS. New data confirms what we all have come to understand: the subway sucks more now than pretty much ever.
According to the numbers, weekday subway train service saw -- and clutch your fare card -- almost 15,000 delays due to overcrowding last December, which turns out to be a 113% increase in delays over December 2013, the New York Post reported. Yeah, you know that moment when you choke back a tear and hope the next train that comes won't be as stuffed with people? It happened on weekends, too, with 2,314 delays last December, according to the report. If you listen hard enough, you can almost hear the city's collective rage on Twitter.
And with subway ridership apparently hitting all-time highs in 2014, it's becoming harder and harder to stand clear of the closing doors (please!). As many as 6 million people somehow crammed onto subway trains on 29 different days last year. For perspective, that's over twice the population of Chicago. It's gotten to the point that MTA officials are thinking about adding more conductors at station platforms to help with crowd control, NBC New York reported last December.
In addition to overcrowding, MTA officials are also pointing to remaining damage from Superstorm Sandy as well as planned maintenance work that will ultimately make the system run more efficiently, according to the Post report. Let's hope the MTA's campaign to shame manspreaders and other less-than-courteous commuters will ultimately help ease the delays -- and the pain -- somehow. That nice fare increase starting late next month probably won't help.
