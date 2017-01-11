It's Not Just You: The Subway Has Actually Been Worse Than Usual

Between waiting 20 deep on the L platform and being stuck underground for 20 minutes on the E as train after train stacks up weirdly close behind you, it's certainly seemed like the subway has been worse than you remember, and well, IT IS. New data confirms what we all have come to understand: the subway sucks more now than pretty much ever.

According to the numbers, weekday subway train service saw -- and clutch your fare card -- almost 15,000 delays due to overcrowding last December, which turns out to be a 113% increase in delays over December 2013, the New York Post reported. Yeah, you know that moment when you choke back a tear and hope the next train that comes won't be as stuffed with people? It happened on weekends, too, with 2,314 delays last December, according to the report. If you listen hard enough, you can almost hear the city's collective rage on Twitter.