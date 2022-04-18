These Tequila & Ice Cream Brands Are Collaborating on Boozy Cinco de Mayo Sweets

Each ice cream and sorbet is 5% alcohol by volume and gluten-free. They arrive just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. The four flavors break down as follows:

Jaja Tequila and New York-based boozy ice cream purveyor Tipsy Scoop will celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year by teaming up for four limited-edition, alcohol-infused ice creams and sorbets. From April 18 to May 5, customers can try out the Margarita Sorbet, Watermelon Basil Margarita Sorbet, Coconut Margarita Ice Cream, and Churro Dulce De Leche Ice Cream.

Customers can pick up a scoop, a pint, or a four-pack at Tipsy Scoop's three "barlour" locations in the NYC area. In Manhattan, head to 217 East 26th Street. In Brooklyn, you can stop at 270 Metropolitan Avenue. And if you're out on Long Island, you can swing by 891 West Beech Street in Long Beach. Every customer gets a bag full of Jaja Tequila goodies, and the first 20 customers at each location get a complimentary flight of all four icy treats.

The ice creams and sorbets will retail for $14 a pint or $56 for a four-pack at any of the three Tipsy Scoop barlours for customers who are 21 or older. They're also available for online purchase and delivery via Tipsy Scoop or GoldBelly. But make sure you hurry, as they'll only be around for a few weeks.