These Tequila & Ice Cream Brands Are Collaborating on Boozy Cinco de Mayo Sweets
Get an exclusive first look at Jaja Tequila and Tipsy Scoop's four new limited-edition flavors.
Jaja Tequila and New York-based boozy ice cream purveyor Tipsy Scoop will celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year by teaming up for four limited-edition, alcohol-infused ice creams and sorbets. From April 18 to May 5, customers can try out the Margarita Sorbet, Watermelon Basil Margarita Sorbet, Coconut Margarita Ice Cream, and Churro Dulce De Leche Ice Cream.
Each ice cream and sorbet is 5% alcohol by volume and gluten-free. They arrive just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. The four flavors break down as follows:
- Margarita Sorbet is refreshing and dairy-free, blending Jaja Blanco Tequila, fresh lime sorbet, and triple sec for a balanced sweet and sour taste.
- Watermelon Basil Margarita Sorbet is a perfect combination of fruit and citrus, fusing Jaja Blanco Tequila, dairy-free watermelon sorbet, basil, and lime for a taste of summer in a scoop.
- Coconut Margarita Ice Cream is perfectly crafted with Jaja Reposado Tequila and dairy-free coconut cream ice cream for a rich and sweet treat.
- Churro Dulce De Leche Ice Cream features an aged Jaja Añejo Tequila with a decadent churro dulce de leche ice cream for a perfect blend of cinnamon, sugar, and tequila to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Customers can pick up a scoop, a pint, or a four-pack at Tipsy Scoop's three "barlour" locations in the NYC area. In Manhattan, head to 217 East 26th Street. In Brooklyn, you can stop at 270 Metropolitan Avenue. And if you're out on Long Island, you can swing by 891 West Beech Street in Long Beach. Every customer gets a bag full of Jaja Tequila goodies, and the first 20 customers at each location get a complimentary flight of all four icy treats.
The ice creams and sorbets will retail for $14 a pint or $56 for a four-pack at any of the three Tipsy Scoop barlours for customers who are 21 or older. They're also available for online purchase and delivery via Tipsy Scoop or GoldBelly. But make sure you hurry, as they'll only be around for a few weeks.