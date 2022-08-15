Jameson Irish Whiskey Is Opening a Free Pop-Up Distillery in NYC

New Yorkers can end their summer on a boozy Irish note.

Jameson Irish Whiskey is teleporting a chunk of Ireland directly onto NYC grounds by opening a pop-up, immersive, modular distillery in Hudson Yards. From August 26 through September 7, the experience will be open daily from 12–5 pm. On Friday and Saturday the party will continue a little longer until 8 pm.

Whiskey fans will get the chance to experience a liquor-centered event divided in three parts. Each will be focused on a specific aspect, from exploring Irish whiskey's legendary stories to teaching about the triple-distillation process. It wouldn't be a distillery if visitors couldn't get a taste of it, too. Guests participating in the event (21+) will also get the chance to experience Jameson Irish Whiskey's iconic smooth taste.

After theoretical learning comes the practical fun, too. Visitors will be able to participate in immersive activities, including cocktail classes held by New York bartenders. A putting green and a custom LED photo moment will also be available, and all the experience will be accompanied by live music from some of NYC's famous buskers.

To learn more about the pop-up distillery and reserve your spot, you can visit this link.

Check out a rendering of the upcoming pop-up below: