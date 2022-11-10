Iconic NYC Club the Jane Hotel Is Officially Closing This November

It's the end of an era in the NYC nightclub scene. The Jane Hotel is officially closing its doors, or rather, it is only keeping them open for a select few.

After being sold to hotelier and owner of Monkey Bar and City Club Jeff Klein back in February, The Jane is now set to become a members-only hotspot under the new ownership. The venue will become one of Klein's San Vicente Bungalows club locations, which are membership-based clubs that originally opened in West Hollywood.

Before becoming official, the news had been rumored since the sale. In February, a public liquor license application reported that Klein was requesting the existing license for the Jane Hotel to be transferred to the Jane St. Social Club Inc., described as a "members-only establishment to be located in the same building."

The hotel was originally built for sailors in 1908, and later became a celebrity-favorite hotspot before giving way to NYC's party-oriented college students and young professionals. To this day, the hotel is still a go-to nightlife hotspot for many.

Luckily, New Yorkers have another 10 days to say their goodbyes. November 19 will be the last night when everybody will be able to dance under the iconic disco ball, and on the day after, the Jane Hotel will officially close and get ready for its next chapter.

To stay up to date with events and celebrations during the club's last few days, you can head over to their Instagram page.