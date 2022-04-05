This Japanese Food Festival Is Taking Over NYC's Chelsea This Weekend

It's feeling like the right time to say goodbye to winter hibernation, and what better way to ring in the spring than a huge Japanese food festival this weekend in NYC?

On Saturday, April 9, Japan Fes is coming back with its first event of the season in Chelsea. The festival will take place on 6th Avenue between 24th and 26th Street. Name a Japanese or Pan-Asian street-food delicacy and it's likely to be there. With dozens of confirmed vendors, the street festival is bringing Japanese food and culture to NYC, welcoming guests from 10 am–6 pm.

Delicious yakitori (Japanese meat skewers), social media-famous takoyaki (octopus balls), and colorful mochi cookies are only some of the mouthwatering treats attendees can find at the fair. Among the vendors, Japanese food enthusiasts can expect to find Sam's Fried Ice Cream, Tonkatsu Me and its breaded, deep-fried pork or chicken cutlets with teriyaki sauce, and Menya Jiro's Japanese dumplings.

Throughout the day, guests will be able to munch on their food while taking in a variety of performances by Japanese artists, including dance shows, music, and even calligraphy artists. Art shops and Japanese businesses will also take part in the fair, and attendees will be able to browse through collectable goods stands, accessories, and even clothes like Japanklyn's.

Keep an eye out for future Japan Fes fairs this spring and summer in the city (you can check the event calendar right here). For a list of confirmed vendors and performers, you can visit the event page.