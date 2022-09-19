This Japanese Market with Tokyo-Born Brands Just Opened in Brooklyn

New Yorkers who are looking to get a little taste of Tokyo can avoid the 14-hour long flight time and head over to Greenpoint instead.

50 Norman, a new and authentic Japanese marketplace, just opened at (you guessed it) 50 Norman Street, and it brings the true essence of three different Tokyo brands to the city. Sprawling across 3,500 square feet and designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka, 50 Norman features a space dedicated to lifestyle and art, culture, and dining, with all three brands debuting for the first time in New York.

The wooden features of the space are reminiscent of traditional architecture, and they are built using selected woods from a demolished Kyoto house to truly bring the Japanese essence to the space. Enclosed by these walls are Cibone, Dashi Okume, and House Brooklyn, which together welcome visitors into a proper Japanese experience.

Cibone (which is pronounced Cee-bo-nay) is your new go-to for anything art, culture, and lifestyle coming directly from Japanese culture. Featuring items of both classic and contemporary Japanese craftsmanship, the store offers anything ranging from colorful ceramics by Yoshinori Takemura to Oigen's traditional Nambu cast iron kettles and even authentic meditating Japanese igusa tatami mat by Ikehiko. Cibone also highlights up-and-coming artists, so make sure to stop by to take a look at new artworks for your home.

At Dashi Okume, guests will be able to get the highest quality dashi and seafood products in the city. Dashi Okume is owned by Okume, a traditional and renowned seafood business in Tokyo's Tsukiji Fish Market since 1871. The store is the first place in the US specializing in dashi, and it is also the only place where customers can order their own blend selection of dashi packs, which the staff will grind in front of them. Pre-made dashi packs are also available, and those looking to grab a bite of comfort Japanese food can do so at the Dashi Okume bar and table seats.

For another dining experience, House Brooklyn will be ready to satisfy every palate. Set to open in late October, the restaurant is located behind Cibone, and it features a very intimate space with eight seats. Helmed by Kyoto-native Chef Yuji Tani, House Brooklyn will will be offering a nine-course omakase tasting menu, with seasonal dishes inspired by both the Japanese and French cuisines. Guests will be able to sit across from the kitchen where Chef Tani will create every course.

Take a look at some photos of 50 Norman here below: