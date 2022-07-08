New York Just Relaxed Rules for the Sale of This Popular Japanese Spirit

Acquiring authentic Japanese liquor in New York has just become easier.

Governor Hochul just signed a bill into law regarding the sale of shōchū, one of Japan's oldest spirits usually containing 25–35% alcohol by volume. The new law, which is actually an amendment, will allow Japanese shōchū of 24% alcohol by volume or under to be sold under a beer and wine license.

The new change is a milestone for Japanese culture and its community. It allows the shōchū category to be recognized on its own and—for the first time in New York—it will be able to be labeled and sold as "shōchū." Before the amendment, authentic Japanese shōchū could only be sold under the label of "soju," which instead is a Korean spirit.

"We are very excited as we have wanted this for many years," the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) said in an official statement. "We thank the NYJRA, importers, distributors, the Japanese community, and government agencies for their support. We would like to take this opportunity to let everyone know the joy of shōchū in cooperation with our partner."