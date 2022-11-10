Jean Michel-Basquiat's Former Home & Studio in NYC Is Now Up for Rent

If you're willing (and able) to shell out $60,000 a month, Jean Michel-Basquiat's former home in the Bowery can now be yours.

The real estate agency Meridian Capital Group has recently listed the artist's former studio and home located at 57 Great Jones Street, EV Grieve reports. The two-level building was once owned by Andy Warhol, and after Basquiat's death in 1988, its ground floor served as the location of the highly-coveted, invite-only Japanese restaurant Bohemian.

According to the listing, the restaurant space is still fully equipped, and it even has venting and gas in place. The dining room features beautiful lighting coming from a massive skylight, and the ground floor also comes with two walk-in boxes, a dry storage, and office space. On the upper level is a bright and airy open loft space, which gets plenty of sunlight from skylights and high ceilings.

It all sounds lovely, don't forget about the price tag. The monthly asking rent is $51,000 plus $9,000 in taxes, The Daily Beast reports.