Flo Rida & Shaq Are Headlining a Free Fourth of July Celebration in Jersey City

If you're looking for fireworks and music for the Fourth of July but don't want to head over to New York City's East River, there's another option on the Hudson.

Jersey City recently announced the return of its July 4th Celebration event. This year, Flo Rida, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), and Hot 97's own Funkmaster Flex will provide musical entertainment at a stage near the Exchange Place PATH station.

Following the show, Fireworks by Grucci will provide a fireworks display from two barges on the Hudson River around 9:30 pm. Patrons can view the display from the Hudson River Walkway, Liberty State Park, Jersey City Heights, or even certain areas of lower Manhattan along the Hudson River. Patrons are encouraged to arrive by public transportation, foot, or bicycle, as there will be limited parking.

The celebration has drawn an estimated 150,000 people in previous years, with past headliners including Snoop Dogg, Akon, and Pitbull.

For more information about this year's celebration, visit the event's website.