This Is the Most Ethnically Diverse City in the U.S., Study Finds

Major cities like NYC and Los Angeles are known for their diversity, but neither is No. 1. For the sixth consecutive year, Jersey City has been declared the most ethnically diverse city in the country.

To come up with this year's ranking, a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com compared 501 of the most populated US cities across three different metrics, including ethno-racial diversity, linguistic diversity, and birthplace diversity. Jersey City once again won the gold medal, followed by Germantown and Gaithersburg, both located in Maryland.

To Jersey City's Mayor Steve Fulop, the celebratory results aren't very surprising. "One doesn't have to look very hard to see what we've known here all along," Mayor Fulop told NJ.com "Jersey City is uniquely diverse and has been for generations."

The city's residents (almost 300,000) speak over 40 languages and, according to the 2020 census data, 52.6% of Jersey City homes speak a language other than English. Many of those who live in Jersey City come from around the world, too, with 42.5% of them being born outside of the US.

New York City came in sixth in the ranking, while Los Angeles was awarded the 23rd spot.

