Check Out This $7 Million Pedestrian Plaza Renovation in Downtown Jersey City

Jersey City residents officially have a newly redesigned community space to enjoy.

After years of planning and many renovation efforts started in 2021, the city recently unveiled its finished Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza. In total, the project cost $7 million. The new space is centered around community, and thanks to new shops, restaurants, bars, and even a concert stage, it is able to increase foot traffic and bring residents together in a renovated outdoor space.

The plaza replaces the green-painted avenue that spanned a few of the city's blocks after being closed to cars several years ago. Jersey City residents can say goodbye to the old green asphalt and welcome in its place brand-new granite pavers that have been elevated to the same height as the sidewalk for improved accessibility.

Nature is also a big part of the revamped plaza. A total of 24 new trees have been planted, as well as 20 planter boxes with landscaping and even 14 large square planters with built-in seating under trees, Jersey Digs reports. Citizens going for a stroll in the city will be able to rest under the trees or take a break on one of the many new benches (40 in total), and bikers will have 16 bike racks to safely dock their bikes.

Jersey City's Mayor Steven Fulop shared his excitement during the plaza's inauguration ceremony on July 11. "Today's ribbon-cutting is the final piece to accomplishing a permanent, community-driven pedestrian mall that boosts local business, attracts investment, and, most importantly, establishes a premier location to foster community with various free public events throughout the year, weekly entertainment on the new concert stage, and daily foot traffic where residents and visitors can enjoy all the plaza has to offer," he said.

Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza opened just in time for one of Jersey City's main summer events. Beginning July 17 and through the end of the month, Jersey City's Restaurant Week will attract residents and tourists alike to the city's restaurants through offers, discounts, and special menus, and the plaza will serve as the perfect spot to relax and even dine during the culinary events.

