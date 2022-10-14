This City in New Jersey Has the Fastest-Rising Rent in the NYC Area

When it comes to rising rents, New Jersey has NYC beat.

As The Real Deal reports, Jersey City saw the steepest rent increases on one-bedroom apartments in the last year, according to data from the rental listing website Zumper. The city experienced an annual increase of nearly 50%. This is just a touch higher than its fellow Hudson County municipality West New York, which saw a 47% increase. Both cities experienced a 6% price growth last month alone.

By comparison, Zumper estimates that one-bedroom apartment prices have climbed about 34% in New York City, although rents in the Big Apple remain much higher overall. The next-biggest increase last month came in Yonkers, at 5% monthly, although rents there are lower than last year.

According to Zumper data, the only local areas that have seen falling rents in recent months are Bayonne and Long Branch, New Jersey as well as Long Beach, New York. Newark and East Orange, New Jersey as well as Bridgeport, Connecticut boast the area's cheapest rents overall, although they're rising in all three cities.