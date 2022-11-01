This Huge International Art Fair Is Bringing More Than 150 Global Artists to Jersey City

Art fans, this one's for you. New Jersey's largest visual arts event, Art Fair 14C, returns for its 4th edition from November 11–13, 2022 at the historic Armory building in Jersey City.

Visitors will be able to browse the works of hundreds of artists. There are 97 exhibitors from local New York and New Jersey favorites as well as visiting talents from Greece, Brazil, Russia, and Canada. There is also a showcase of 48 individual artists from New Jersey and a show of work by artists who are veterans.

Art Fair 14C is a non-profit organization that creates opportunities for artists, expands the public's accessibility to the fine arts, and strengthens Jersey City as an arts hub destination while engaging with tens of thousands of visitors.

"Art Fair 14C was created as an answer to the question of how to help people in the visual arts make a living. Art fairs produce sales and provide connections and opportunities beyond just selling art, and our artists and galleries have been mostly shut out. So, it seemed obvious: Start an art fair in New Jersey," said Executive Director of Art Fair 14C Robinson Holloway. "The fair has grown in size and quality every year, and for the 4th Edition we have thousands of incredible works of art from all genres, and at all price points."

Low participation costs creates an accessible and inclusive ecosystem for local artists and galleries, connecting them with the broader public to develop interest and engagement in the visual arts. It's New Jersey's only international art fair, and participating artists have sold over $1 million in art at the event in the past. The fair helps artists showcase work and earn spots in other exhibits through an extensive network of art dealers, galleries, and arts organizations. There's also free admission on Friday for veterans and military personnel.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, November 10:

Art Fair 14C opening reception (VIP only) 6:00 PM–9:00 PM

Friday, November 11:

Free and open to the public 1:00 PM–7:00 PM

Saturday, November 12:

Open to the public 12:00 PM–5:00 PM

Date Night reception (separate ticket) 6 PM–9 PM

Sunday, November 13:

Open to the public 12:00 PM–6:00 PM

You can catch the fair at 678 Montgomery Street in Jersey City. For more information, visit the fair's website.