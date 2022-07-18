A New Jersey Man Found Great Depression-Era Money Buried in His Backyard

Rich Gilson and his wife, Suzanne, didn't think they'd find treasure when they started digging up their backyard for some renovations.

Gilson, who lives at the shore in Wildwood, New Jersey, found $1,000 dating back to 1934 while he was using a mini excavator in his backyard, NBC New York reports. The money, which was wrapped in brown paper, was divided in bundles of $10 and $20 bills.

"It looked like little mini-cigars all bound up together," Gilson told NJ.com. "As I broke it apart, I started to see what it was."

After years spent underground, the banknotes were wet when they were dug up, and the couple had to hang them to dry before they were able to count the money.

While the homeowners don't know why the money was buried, many theories point to it being "safety money" from the Great Depression. At the time, it was a common practice to hide or bury some savings, as there was little trust in the banking system.

According to the Philly Voice, most $20 and $10 bills from 1934 are worth the same value today as long as they are intact. Taking 90 years of inflation into account, however, $1,000 in 1934 would have been worth around $21,800 today.