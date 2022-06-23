This Airline Is Offering Complimentary NYC Helicopter Transfers to Premium Customers

Whether they are traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport or Newark Liberty International Airport, some New Yorkers will soon be able to get to Manhattan in five minutes.

This morning, JetBlue announced its most recent (and most luxurious) partnership with Blade, the company offering helicopter service between Midtown Manhattan and two of the city's international airports. JetBlue customers who are Mosaic+ members will be able to turn the credit they receive into complimentary seats on Blade helicopters traveling to or from JetBlue flights. Members will also be able to extend their credit to their eligible travel companions, the airline notes.

Other JetBlue loyalty program members will be able to take advantage of the new partnership starting July 1. Mosaic members will be able to get their first-ever Blade airport transfer for 25% off, while TrueBlue members will be able to snag their first trip to or from JetBlue flights with a discount of 10%. TrueBlue members will have access to Blade service through 2023.

"We look forward to enabling loyal JetBlue fliers to fly between the city and area airports in as little as five minutes," Melissa Tomkiel, Blade's President, said in a statement. "Given its New York City roots JetBlue is an ideal partner as we continue to ramp up our Blade Airport service to six days a week and up to thirteen hours per day in New York City."

For more information on JetBlue’s memberships and partnerships, you can visit JetBlue’s website.