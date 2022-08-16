JetBlue Just Suspended 17 Routes from Newark, Here's the List

Newark airport will soon have fewer JetBlue planes flying off its grounds.

JetBlue Airways announced a huge schedule change over the weekend, which involves 37 route cuts across the country. Among those, 17 of the route cancellations affect Newark Liberty International. The NYC-area airport, together with Fort Lauderdale International, is one of the two airports that was majorly affected.

All the routes were previously scheduled to fly both later this year and into the next, but many of them had already been suspended in the previous months, The Points Guy reports. Now, they are being officially removed from the schedules. JetBlue explained the cuts, which it calls "continued suspensions," as a way to ensure operational reliability.

"To ensure continued operational reliability, we're planning a schedule change for this fall and into 2023 that will extend some of the market suspensions we put in place earlier this year," the airline said in an official statement. "This summer has been more resilient because of the capacity pulldowns we put in place and we believe it's prudent to plan similarly for next year. We're getting ahead of it now to ease pressure on our Customer Support team and to offer more time for rebooking our customers. These suspensions are primarily in markets and airports that are especially challenging from an operational or ATC perspective."

While the routes might make a comeback in the future, they are officially off the schedules for now. Travelers who booked these routes before they were canceled will be either offered a refund or will be moved onto other JetBlue flights.

Here's the list of all the canceled JetBlue routes departing from New York City:

Newark (EWR) to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN)

EWR to Aruba (AUA)

EWR to Atlanta (ATL)

EWR to Austin (AUS)

EWR to Charleston (CHS)

EWR to Jacksonville (JAX)

EWR to Las Vegas (LAS)

EWR to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ)

EWR to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS)

EWR to Phoenix (PHX)

EWR to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (PLS)

EWR to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP)

EWR to Raleigh-Durham (RDU)

EWR to San Diego (SAN)

EWR to San Francisco SFO

EWR to St. Lucia (UVF)

EWR to St. Maarten (SXM)



For a complete list of suspended JetBlue routes across the country, you can visit this link.