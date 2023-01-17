New Daytime Flights Between NYC & London Are Launching in March

If you hate spending the night on a plane, this will be good news for you. JetBlue is officially launching a new flight connecting NYC and London, and this time, it won't be a red eye.

Starting March 25, New Yorkers will be able to hop on a London-bound flight departing at 8:30 am EST from John F. Kennedy International Airport and landing in London at 8:45 pm GMT. The return flight will leave from London's Heathrow International Airport at 8:25 am GMT and will arrive in NYC at 11:40 am GMT.

JetBlue, which has been flying between NYC and London since 2021, is currently the only US carrier serving both of London's main airports, Gatwick and Heathrow. While the airline is quickly expanding service, the addition of the new daytime service between London and NYC forced the carrier to cancel one of its daily flights connecting JFK and Gatwick.

Tickets for the new daytime flights are available now for purchase. To grab your tickets, you can visit JetBlue's website.