JetBlue Is Launching Its First Canadian Flight Route from NYC

JetBlue is officially expanding its service into Canada, and New York City is the first beneficiary.

The budget-friendly carrier just launched a new route between NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Vancouver International Airport in British Columbia. The route will make one daily roundtrip flight, making it the only airline to offer direct JFK to Vancouver service. It takes off from JFK at 6:59 pm, landing at 10:26 pm. The return flight departs at 11:30 pm from Vancouver and lands at JFK 7:48 am the next day.

"The addition of Vancouver to our route map marks an important milestone for JetBlue as our first Canadian destination,” said Andrea Lusso, JetBlue's vice president of network planning, in a press statement. "We look forward to not only introducing our outstanding service and competitive fares to Canadian customers but also providing access to all the cities we serve from New York."

To celebrate the opening, the airline is offering limited-time, one-way fares for just $119. You can head to the airline's website to book and learn more.