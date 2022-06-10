JetBlue Is Launching Its First Canadian Flight Route from NYC

The route will connect JFK with Vancouver, British Columbia.

By Chris Mench

Published on 6/10/2022 at 11:57 AM

EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

JetBlue is officially expanding its service into Canada, and New York City is the first beneficiary.

The budget-friendly carrier just launched a new route between NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Vancouver International Airport in British Columbia. The route will make one daily roundtrip flight, making it the only airline to offer direct JFK to Vancouver service. It takes off from JFK at 6:59 pm, landing at 10:26 pm. The return flight departs at 11:30 pm from Vancouver and lands at JFK 7:48 am the next day.

"The addition of Vancouver to our route map marks an important milestone for JetBlue as our first Canadian destination,” said Andrea Lusso, JetBlue's vice president of network planning, in a press statement. "We look forward to not only introducing our outstanding service and competitive fares to Canadian customers but also providing access to all the cities we serve from New York."

To celebrate the opening, the airline is offering limited-time, one-way fares for just $119. You can head to the airline's website to book and learn more.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Chris Mench is an editor focusing on NYC News at Thrillist. You can follow him on Twitter for more of his work.