Book Today for JetBlue Flights from NYC for as Low as $29

With temperatures in NYC recently hitting the teens, city residents are sure to be thinking about a winter getaway. JetBlue has just the ticket with its new Up and Away Sale.

The airline is offering discounts on flights to over 40 destinations, including Caribbean hotspots like Aruba, Barbados, the Bahamas, and Jamaica for less than $100. They also have discounted domestic flights, with the lowest fares (to Boston) starting at just $29, and trips to cities across Florida as well as winter sports destination Burlington, Vermont, clocking in at less than $50.

Here are some of the best deals from $29:

NYC to Boston, $29

NYC to Miami, $44

NYC to Burlington, VT, $49

NYC to Nassau, Bahamas, $69

NYC to Aruba, $84

NYC to Bridgetown, Barbados, $89

As usual, the sale comes with some important caveats. Flights must be purchased by January 13, and trips must be taken between January 18 and March 31, excluding Fridays and Sundays. There's also a blackout period around the President's Day holiday, running from February 17 to 28.

Fares are the lowest tier available, either Blue Basic or Blue depending on the flight. Travelers should note that Blue Basic does not include a free carry-on. Still, with flights to domestic and international destinations running less than $100, there are plenty of savings to be found.