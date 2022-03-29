JetBlue Announces Major New York Flight Sale to Celebrate Expanded Service

In a joint effort with New York City's Mayor Eric Adams, JetBlue just announced that it will expand its NYC service, increasing both its workforce and its number of operating flights. To celebrate the news, it's offering major discounts.

Summer 2022 is estimated to become JetBlue's busiest season in the company's 22 years of service. More than 500 flights operated by Northeastern Alliance (a partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines) are expected to land in New York City each day at the season's peak.

To encourage and celebrate the return of NYC-bound travel, JetBlue Vacations is promoting a deal involving $200 off vacation packages and one-way fares for as low as $34 for those traveling to the Big Apple. The partnership between Mayor Adams and the airline aims to help New York City boost tourism in the wake of the pandemic.

Customers can redeem the $200 voucher at checkout using the promo code NYC200. In order to snag the deal, vacationers must book before April 4 for a minimum of a three-night-stay between April 8 and December 31.

$34 fares are available on flights from selected cities, like Monday and Wednesday trips from Boston between May 3 and June 22 that are booked by March 30. For more information about both deals, visit the JetBlue Vacations page.

"Getting visitors back to the five boroughs and supporting our tourism industry are critical in our efforts to drive an equitable economic recovery," New York City Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer said in a statement.

JetBlue's recent Northeast Alliance partnership with American Airlines helped with much of the airline's expansion and hiring efforts. In addition to the already-existing 8,000 JetBlue crew members based in New York City, the company plans to hire an additional 5,000 positions in fields such as airport operations, ground operations, and technical operations.

"New York City is coming back, and we are working with our business community to invest in our people, restart our economic engines, and give New Yorkers pathways to quality jobs," Mayor Adams said. "Not only is JetBlue one of our largest home-grown employers, but the company is creating 5,000 new jobs in our city. I look forward to working with them on a new workforce partnership that will provide more New Yorkers with career pathways and opportunities in this critical industry."

For more information and to reserve your tickets, visit the JetBlue website.