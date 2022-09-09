JFK Airport Is About to Get a Major Overhaul, Check It Out

One of NYC's airports is officially getting a major revamp. The much-talked-about New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is finally in the works.

Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated the groundbreaking for the $9.5 billion project, which is privately financed. The New Terminal One, which will be built on the sites of the current Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and former Terminal 3, will sprawl across 2.4 million square feet, making it more than twice the size of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. The project, which will be built in phases, is set to open the arrivals and departures hall and 14 new gates in 2026 and complete the final nine gates in 2030.

Serving as an international terminal, the new space will flaunt state-of-the-art technology and security to elevate travelers' experience. A new and improved baggage handling system will be implemented, and bright and airy check-in halls and arrival spaces will welcome travelers in a comfortable space. Among other improvements, the New Terminal One will also be built around new digital technology, and TSA security lanes will feature advanced video search analytics and biometric-based systems.

Travelers will be able to pass their free time by strolling through 300,000 square feet of shops and dining options, and indoor green spaces will provide the perfect space to relax and breathe some fresh air. New lounges will also be built to ensure a comfortable and relaxed experience, and family-friendly environments will be available as well.

Sustainability will also be paramount at the new terminal. It will be both sustainably designed, and it will feature on-site renewable energy generation, as well as electric ground support equipment and optimized lighting and building controls.

"Our state-of-the-art renovations of New York State's airports are critical and long overdue—especially at JFK, the nation's front door to the world," Governor Hochul said in an official statement. "The investments we are making today will ensure all New Yorkers, and the tens of millions of people who come here every year, have a first-class travel experience tomorrow—all while creating more than 10,000 jobs. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who has put in the years of hard work to make this transformative project possible."

Take a look at some of the project's renderings here below: