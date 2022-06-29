Here's What to Expect from JFK Airport's Upcoming Construction

NYC's busiest airport will be getting a revamp starting soon. On July 8, construction to bring to life John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal One project—which will eventually incorporate Terminals 1, 2, and 3 into a massive new building—will finally begin, The Points Guy reports.

While the project isn't set to be completed until 2030, work is already underway, and is likely to cause some significant disruption to travelers planning to visit the airport this summer.

On July 8, Green Garage at Terminals 1 and 2 will close. Those who have recently parked their cars at Green Garage shouldn't worry, as the garage exit will remain open for at least two additional weeks after July 8, effectively allowing travelers to access their vehicles before the demolition begins.

As Green Garage gets demolished, the Red Garage will be available for travelers looking to park their car at either Terminal 1 or Terminal 2. The Red Garage is located by Terminal 8, and travelers will need to board the AirTrain to reach Terminal 1.

Accessing Terminal 2 from the Red Garage, instead, will be a little more complicated. On July 8, the Terminal 2 AirTrain station will also close and cease operations, as the AirTrain service to Terminal 2 will be discontinued. For this reason, those looking to access Terminal 2 via AirTrain will either have to exit at Terminal 1 and walk on a covered outdoor pathway to Terminal 2, or they will need to exit at Terminal 4 and take the post-security shuttle bus that will bring them to Terminal 2.

Passengers who are planning to get to Terminal 2 via public transit should keep in mind the longer travel times and plan accordingly. For those who are looking to park their car at the airport, it is advised to book the parking spot online in advance. Finally, make sure to double check what terminal you are leaving from, as some Delta flights that usually leave from Terminal 2 could be redirected to Terminal 4 for departure.

The arrivals and departures hall and first set of gates for the new terminal building are scheduled to open in 2026, with the project wrapping construction four years later. Until then, expect some construction-related headaches.