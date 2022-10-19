These Futuristic Driverless Shuttles Could Replace Buses at JFK Airport

Getting around John F. Kennedy International Airport is about to become a little more sleek.

The NYC airport is currently testing a driverless shuttle service that would transport passengers to and from Howard Beach, the airport's long-term parking lot. If the testing phase is successful, JFK would be the first airport in North America to be equipped with this technology, Eyewitness News reports.

Featuring 12 seats, four wheels, and no driver, each shuttle will be able to escort passengers thanks to a set of eight built-in sensors that will constantly be scanning the surrounding area. Each car will have a predetermined path to follow, with sensors adding the additional level of safety needed.

Eventually, the goal is to replace electric buses running the same route with driverless shuttles. A shuttle is less than half the price of an electric bus, and the flaunt zero emissions thanks to being fully electric (and therefore silent, too). The Port Authority is currently considering several AV manufacturers for this endeavor, including Navya.

Officials are excited to consider the possibility of improving both the traveler's experience and support JFK's efforts to become more innovative.

"We're thinking heavily about how do we thread through these more long-term innovative elements into the experience, and we hope very much it'll be just as important to the traveler as getting from here to there, as a beautiful walkway or promenade," Seth Wainer of the Port Authority told Eyewitness News. "We think this is a really exciting flexible way to do that."