JFK Is Getting a Ridiculous Luxury Animal Terminal

JFK is going to the dogs... and horses, and penguins, and even sloths.

Specifically, the NYC airport will soon be home to the ARK at JFK, a 178,000sqft luxury terminal for jet-setting creatures -- billed as the world's first comprehensive animal terminal when it opens next year. Meanwhile, mere humans will continue to be herded through security lines as usual, and of course, through the wilderness of third-world LaGuardia.

Named after Noah's biblical animal rescue boat -- but not to be confused with Arusha Airport in Tanzania -- the $48 million terminal will include numerous facilities designed to accommodate and care for over 70,000 animals of all kinds every year, and will basically make our crowded human gate areas feel even more like the zoo. The ARK will feature climate-controlled stalls for horses and cows, special mating spaces for penguins, and even trees for cats to climb, according to a report by the AP. This sounds like a joke, but it's not.