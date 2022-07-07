Jimmy John's Finally Expands Into NYC with a New Brooklyn Location

New Yorkers will have one more options to choose from when craving a delicious sandwich.

The famous sandwich chain Jimmy John's just opened its first NYC location in Brooklyn, and it's ready to welcome hungry guests seven days a week. Offering delicious sandwiches made with the brand's signature fresh-baked French bread and all-natural, hand-sliced meats, cheeses, and veggies, Jimmy John's is open every day from 10 am–10 pm.

"We're continuing to partner with franchisees to accelerate our growth strategy and we're excited to launch our brand in the largest market in the country," James North, President of Jimmy John's, said in a statement. "There is tremendous demand for Jimmy John's sandwiches and wraps across the country and we've now brought that experience to the Big Apple. This is the first of what we hope are many Jimmy John's locations in NYC."

The new store will be located at 504 Myrtle Avenue, near the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. While this is the first restaurant in the Big Apple, Jimmy John's is already planning an expansion in the New York City area.

"This new Brooklyn Jimmy John's is a first step in bringing our Freaky Fast sandwiches to all New Yorkers. One of the many great things about New York City is the variety of sandwich styles and options. There's something for everyone, now including Jimmy John's," Norman Yu, franchise managing member, said in a statement. "Our new store is beautiful, our employees are ready and we can't wait to officially serve our Fresh-baked bread and all-natural meats and cheeses in New York City!"