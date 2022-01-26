Jollibee Is Opening a New Location Near NYC's Grand Central Terminal

Chickenjoy lovers, rejoice. Fan-favorite Filipino fast food chain Jollibee will continue its New York City expansion with a new location right near Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

The Commercial Observer reports that the chain inked a lease for a nearly 3,500 square feet restaurant space at 14 E. 42nd Street, just steps from Grand Central, Bryant Park, the New York Public Library, and significant office buildings like One Vanderbilt. It plans to open the restaurant before the end of 2023.

Jollibee opened its first New York City location in 2009 in Woodside, Queens, an area known for its Filipino population. Since then, it's added restaurants in other Filipino enclaves like Journal Square in Jersey City while also targeting midtown Manhattan hubs. A location near the Port Authority Bus Terminal opened in 2016, and the chain is also in the process of opening a flagship restaurant in Times Square. It's all part of a major expansion plan across North America.

"As Jollibee works to establish 500 stores across North America within the next five to seven years, increasing our presence throughout New York City represents a critical component of our US expansion goals," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, the business group head of Honeybee Foods Corporation, which is in charge of Jollibee's US operations. "The proximity of this space to Grand Central Terminal offers an incredible opportunity to grow brand awareness among a much broader and diverse audience."

Jollibee is best known for its buckets of Chickenjoy fried chicken but also serves fast food Filipino favorites like Jolly Spaghetti, Palabok Fiesta Noodles, and Peach Mango Pie.