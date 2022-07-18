Jollibee Reveals When Its Flagship Times Square Location Will Finally Open

Getting delicious fried chicken is about to become easier for New Yorkers living in Midtown.

The famous Filipino chain Jollibee is opening a new flagship location in Manhattan's Times Square; a rep for the company confirmed to Thrillist that it's set to open its doors in August. The new store will sprawl across 7,127 square feet at 1500 Broadway, between 43rd and 44th Street, The Real Deal reports.

Earlier this year, the fan-favorite restaurant announced a new location near Grand Central Terminal, and it is now broadening its presence in Manhattan as part of its North America expansion plan. After opening its first location in Queens in 2009, the beloved chain brought its stores to Journal Square in Jersey City, and in 2016, it opened a restaurant near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Fans, who often line up in front of the new locations on opening day, will be able to stop by Times Square's Jollibee for a Chickenjoy, one of their most iconic signature dishes featuring fried chicken with gravy; Jolly Spaghetti, a Filipino dish with spaghetti in a sweet sauce loaded with ham, ground meat, and hot dog; and many other options. For those looking for a sweet treat, instead, desserts like Peach Mango Pie or the popular Halo-Halo will also be offered.

To take a look at the menu and to stay up to date with opening details, you can visit Jollibee's website.