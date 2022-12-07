NYC's Oldest Gay Bar Just Became a Historic Landmark

It took 10 years, but now it's official. Greenwich Village's iconic Julius' bar, the oldest gay bar in the city, was just awarded its much-awaited landmark status.

The decision came a decade after the cause was first taken up by the Village Preservation organization, and on Tuesday morning, the city Landmarks Preservation Commission finally voted on the case.

"Julius' finally has the landmark status it deserves," Executive Director of Village Preservation Andrew Berman said in a statement. "This is a huge step forward in recognizing our city's history as a refuge and home to the nation's largest LGBTQ+ community."In addition to being the oldest gay bar in NYC, Julius' is also famously known for being an important site of activism. In 1966, the "Sip-In" protest took place at the Julius', where participants condemned the regulations that, at the time, criminalized gay bars. The bar has been open since the 1860s.

"This is an integral part of New York and American history, and these stories and places must be honored and preserved," added Berman. "We praise the city for taking this long-overdue action and urge them to keep going."

Recently, Brooklyn also got a new LGBTQ+ landmark to celebrate. In late November, the Lesbian Herstory Archives building was recognized as first queer landmark in the borough.