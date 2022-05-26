This Luxury A/C Brand Wants to Cool You Off in Style This Summer at New Pop-Up Store

Air conditioning units in NYC are a must for the city's hot summers, but their plastic-heavy design isn't exactly the centerpiece of your room. A new pop-up store is looking to change that this summer.

The luxury A/C brand July—which is said to have a 20,000 person waitlist—is setting up shop at the high-end design store Coming Soon NY for a pop-up experience. From June 1st, visitors will get the chance to experience July's sought-after A/C units and get a break from the summer heat.

July, which is named after what's typically the city's hottest month, offers customizable A/C units that not only look better than your usual A/C box, but are also more environmentally friendly. With a variety of decorative front panel covers available and the ability to cut your energy bills by 10%, July's A/C has become a trendy city accessory in the past few years. With New York's unusually large amount of high-end buildings that still require in-window air conditioning units, their appeal is no surprise.

The pop-up will offer in-store purchases with white-glove installation. The small A/C unit, fit for up to 250 square feet, is listed for $479 on the website. The medium size runs for $529 and is able to cool off up to a 350-square-foot space. Select custom panels cost extra, except the white color in standard material. Premium material panels are an additional $50, while standard ones will cost you an extra $20. Those who wish to customize their A/C unit even further can do so by adding, among other things, air purifying filters and insulation kits at additional cost.

The July pop up will be located at Coming Soon NY at 53 Canal Street. For more information on the designer-forward A/C units, you can visit July's website.