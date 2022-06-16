Junior's World-Famous Cheesecake Is Now an Ice Cream Flavor at 16 Handles

The official start date of summer is just around the corner, and New Yorkers will soon get the chance to give it a sweet celebration.

The beloved Junior's Restaurant is partnering with 16 Handles to kick off the warmer season in the best way possible. Starting from June 21, the first day of summer, every 16 Handles location across town will be offering a new delicious cheesecake ice cream, dubbed The World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake Ice Cream. Inspired by Junior's world famous recipe, the new flavor will be made from scratch at 16 Handles' Artisan creamery, and it will be available throughout the summer (or until supplies last).

Ice cream and cheesecake enthusiasts are encouraged to get creative with their ice cream toppings. Guests can even decide to create a bespoke Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae, featuring a Cheesecake Ice Cream topped with Junior's Macaroon Crunch, Strawberry Sauce, and Vanilla Wafer.

"We're always excited to find new ways to satisfy every sweet tooth in New York, and there's no better partner than 16 Handles to help fulfill that mission," Alan Rosen, third-generation owner of Junior's, said in an official statement. "With this sensational flavor, this summer is sure to be the sweetest yet!"