Brooklyn's Iconic Bakery Junior's Is Going on a Food Truck Tour Across NYC

Cheesecake lovers, get your forks ready. For the first time ever, the world-famous New York-style Junior's cheesecake will travel across NYC this weekend, from July 29 to July 31.

To celebrate National Cheesecake Day on Saturday, July 30, the iconic restaurant and bakery Junior's will hop on a food truck and travel across the five boroughs to deliver $5 cheesecake slices to dessert-loving New Yorkers. Featuring a full spread of available cheesecake toppings, including macaroon crunch, strawberry sauce, chocolate sauce, and even sprinkles, the truck will have something for every palate.

Hungry customers will also get the chance to win Junior's merch and prizes. Once they make their way to the truck, guests will be able to spin the "Wheel of Cheesecake" to try and win cool gadgets and food, from free slices to T-shirts and even temporary tattoos honoring National Cheesecake Day.

"From the Financial District to the beach, we're going to give New Yorkers an unforgettable weekend," Alan Rosen, the current owner of Junior's, said in a news release. "As Marie Antionette might have said, 'let them eat cheesecake!'"

The truck's first stop will be at Smorgasburg World Trade Center on Friday, July 29, where it will serve slices from 11 am–2 pm. It will then travel all the way to Long Island City in Queens, and it will stay there for the rest of the day until 4 pm. On Saturday, July 30, the truck will reach the Bronx and Staten Island, while on Sunday, July 31, it will close the mini-tour at Coney Island on Surf Avenue. If you want to know where the truck is located at a precise date and time, you can follow its live location on Junior's social media pages.

If you can't make it to the truck, there's no need to fret. Junior's brick and mortar locations will be offering $5 slices throughout the weekend as well, and discounts on whole cheesecakes will also be available if you want to celebrate at home.

Non-New Yorkers will be able to take part in the fun as well. From July 29 and until August 2, customers will be able to place an order online through the Junior's website and get $10 off by using the promo code CHEESECAKEDAY22.

For more information and to stay up to date with the truck location, you can visit Junior's website.