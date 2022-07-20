You Can Get a Free Junior's Cheesecake in Brooklyn This Week by Donating Blood

A few lucky blood donors in NY will end their donation session on a sweet note.

In an effort to help with the national blood shortage, the iconic Brooklyn bakery Junior's is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the NY Blood Center. The event will welcome donors right outside the restaurant's flagship location in Brooklyn. It will kick off on Thursday, July 21 at 12 pm and last until 6 pm.

The first 45 donors to show up at the event will be rewarded with a sweet prize. Junior's will gift each of them one of its delicious six-inch original plain cheesecake.

Nurses will be present a the event, and they will be facilitating the blood drive. If you want to learn more about donating blood in New York or want to check if you're eligible, we put together a guide for you to consult. You can check it out here.