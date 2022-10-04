This Dog-Only Kitchen Just Opened on NYC's Upper West Side

New York City has a dining spot for every cuisine and now that's even true for canine cuisine.

JustFoodForDogs, the veterinarian-based and approved brand offering human-grade food for your four-legged friends, has just opened a new store and kitchen concept on the Upper West Side.

The brand aims to feed dogs with curated and healthy recipes that are backed by science and veterinarians. JustFoodForDogs prides itself on being made with 100% USDA-certified ingredients, which include common items that are usually sitting in your (human) fridge. Think of beef russet potatoes and venison squash, and all the kinds of meats and vegetables that you would cook for yourself. JustFoodForDogs uses the same ingredients, and instead caters them to your pet with tasty and healthy recipes.

The new JustFoodForDogs location, which you can find at 2025 Broadway, is the first and only standalone kitchen for dogs in New York. Altogether, it is the 41st kitchen the brand has opened in the US.

For more information and to see where the other kitchens are located, you can visit the brand's website.