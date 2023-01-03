New NYC Pop-Up Diner Run by 'Karens' Offers Terrible Service & Great Food

In March, a unique new restaurant will open its doors in NYC. Here, if you ask to see the manager, you'll be served a hamburger instead.

Karen's Diner, an already popular brand with locations across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, is opening a pop-up diner in NYC's very own West Village. The restaurant prides itself on its "terrible service," and the name says it all. Get ready to be served by a bunch of Karens, who are set to be as ungrateful as the popular jokes and memes portray them to be.

The food—luckily—will be much better. Burgers and hot dogs are on the menu, and guests can expect to catch a few funny names when deciding what to eat. The "I Want to See the Manager" Karen burger will delight you with two Wagyu patties, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, and BBQ-mustard sauce, while the Karen's Got Real Beef features overnight slow cooked smokey BBQ beef brisket, bacon, coleslaw, caramelized onion, and honey glazed BBQ sauce.

You can also choose from a variety of tasty sides to accompany your main dish. From mozzarellas sticks and onion rings to halloumi fries and loaded cheesy beef brisket, there's something for everyone. Delicious desserts are also on the menu, and beer and wine are available as well.Karen's Diner in NYC is opening on March 1, and it will welcome hungry diners throughout the end of the year. To give the diner a try, you need to purchase tickets, which are $35 each. It is encouraged to reserve them in advance, which you can do right here.