Pop Star Kim Petras Will Headline NYC's First Pride Island Festival in 3 Years
Papi Juice will also take the stage for the Governors Island event.
Pride Month may still be a while off, but New Yorkers can officially start preparing for the festivities. This week, the Heritage of Pride foundation announced that after a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its Pride Island music festival will return in person this June with pop star Kim Petras headlining.
The last Pride Island was back in 2019 when it was held on Pier 97 in Hell's Kitchen. The parade was still held last year after a complete cancellation in 2020, albeit in a more limited fashion. Pride Island is headed to the Play Lawn at Governors Island for a three-day engagement this year. The event will also include a drag performance called Drag Island on Friday, queer POC art collective Papi Juice headlining on Saturday, and sets from DJs Eddie Martinez, Dani Toro, and Alex Chapman on Sunday, with more talent to be announced in the future.
Petras celebrated the news on Instagram:
Pride Island will take place from Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26. It's one of a series of official NYC Pride events that also includes The Brunch (a showcase of Black LGBTQ chefs), The Symposium (an annual conference about queer activism), and of course, the official Pride Parade in Manhattan.
Pre-sale ticket packages are available online now.