Pop Star Kim Petras Will Headline NYC's First Pride Island Festival in 3 Years

Pride Month may still be a while off, but New Yorkers can officially start preparing for the festivities. This week, the Heritage of Pride foundation announced that after a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its Pride Island music festival will return in person this June with pop star Kim Petras headlining.

The last Pride Island was back in 2019 when it was held on Pier 97 in Hell's Kitchen. The parade was still held last year after a complete cancellation in 2020, albeit in a more limited fashion. Pride Island is headed to the Play Lawn at Governors Island for a three-day engagement this year. The event will also include a drag performance called Drag Island on Friday, queer POC art collective Papi Juice headlining on Saturday, and sets from DJs Eddie Martinez, Dani Toro, and Alex Chapman on Sunday, with more talent to be announced in the future.

Petras celebrated the news on Instagram: