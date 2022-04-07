Kim Pham's Day Off in Bushwick Is an Indie Wonderland

Places to Eat & Drink

Tong

Pham wants you to know that Tong doesn't pull any punches with their spices. "It's a heat that you sweat for," she said of the dishes served there. "But you can also enjoy [it] in a multitude of other ways."

Tong is a hip Thai restaurant on Starr Street that offers a number of Thai small plates, and Pham is a regular here. She has probably tried all the items on the menu by now, and she says they're all bangers. If you're looking for a sexy aphrodisiac, though, you can't miss out on their oysters. "[Tong is] this really beautiful kind of perfect date night spot," she said. "The decor is reflective of kind like a sexier, vibier place."

Ichiran

No date? No worries. Pham knows the perfect spot for when you want to enjoy your own company. Ichiran's Bushwick location is the first American outpost of the Japanese restaurant chain, and it's Pham's favorite ramen joint in the city.

Solo diners can enjoy a warm bowl of tonkatsu ramen in one of Ichiran's individual-seating booths. You sit down at your own cubbyhole table, and when the bamboo curtain in front of you opens, the waiter is ready to hand you your meal. "It's just a great place to just reflect while also having a damn delicious bowl of ramen," Pham said.

Carmelo's

Pham, a self-proclaimed pool aficionado, loves this bar every day of the week. Carmelo's is the no-frills bar where you'll find Pham drinking "perhaps a little bit too much" with her friends on the weekend, as long as you're not there for bougie cocktails. It vaguely looks like a church both outside and inside, but it's far from being a religious landmark.

"You can rock up on a Tuesday. You can rock up on a Thursday. The vibe is going to be the same," she said. "It's just a good bar." According to Pham, everyone is super friendly, and it's a great spot whether you want to make friends or just hang out with your crew. "You're not trying to flex in that place," she pointed out. "It's just really welcoming and it's not pretentious."

Mood Ring

If you're into the Brooklyn indie vibe, you've definitely heard of Mood Ring. And if you haven't, Pham is here to rave about it. She's obsessed with this place.

"I can't tell you how many nights I've ended up there dancing until the wee hours of the morning," she said. "I'm typically drinking a well drink and just going to dance."

Mood Ring is an astrology-themed bar and lounge. To Pham, who is a big believer, this is the place to be. Mood Ring is very inclusive and welcomes everyone, even those who don't ascribe meaning to their Zodiac sign. "It's a really great place that is incredibly welcoming of subcultures [and] it's super queer friendly," Pham said. "I also love that it's Chinese American-owned."