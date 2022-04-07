Kim Pham's Day Off in Bushwick Is an Indie Wonderland
The co-founder of Omsom shares the ultimate guide to her favorite NYC neighborhood and takes us dancing at an astrology-themed bar.
It's no secret that Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood is the spot where artists, creatives, and indie culture lovers hang out. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that it's one of Kim Pham's favorite neighborhoods in the city.
"It just has this really special uniqueness to it where it's this kind of industrial, old-school New York," Pham said in a recent interview with Thrillist. "It just feels like this really incredible community."
Co-founder of "proud and loud" Asian food brand Omsom, Pham is an expert when it comes to knowing all the cool-kids spots in Bushwick. In our series "Ride With Me," Pham guides us through the discovery of astrology-themed party lounges, authentic ramen joints where you can take yourself on a date, and church-like bars for a very chill night with friends.
Whether you're looking for a warm bowl of umami-rich tonkatsu ramen, a tasty drink to dance the night away, or a sexy and spicy Thai dinner, Pham has just the right Bushwick recommendation. Wear your favorite cool accessories and come with us—we're going to Bushwick.
Places to Eat & Drink
Tong
Pham wants you to know that Tong doesn't pull any punches with their spices. "It's a heat that you sweat for," she said of the dishes served there. "But you can also enjoy [it] in a multitude of other ways."
Tong is a hip Thai restaurant on Starr Street that offers a number of Thai small plates, and Pham is a regular here. She has probably tried all the items on the menu by now, and she says they're all bangers. If you're looking for a sexy aphrodisiac, though, you can't miss out on their oysters. "[Tong is] this really beautiful kind of perfect date night spot," she said. "The decor is reflective of kind like a sexier, vibier place."
Ichiran
No date? No worries. Pham knows the perfect spot for when you want to enjoy your own company. Ichiran's Bushwick location is the first American outpost of the Japanese restaurant chain, and it's Pham's favorite ramen joint in the city.
Solo diners can enjoy a warm bowl of tonkatsu ramen in one of Ichiran's individual-seating booths. You sit down at your own cubbyhole table, and when the bamboo curtain in front of you opens, the waiter is ready to hand you your meal. "It's just a great place to just reflect while also having a damn delicious bowl of ramen," Pham said.
Carmelo's
Pham, a self-proclaimed pool aficionado, loves this bar every day of the week. Carmelo's is the no-frills bar where you'll find Pham drinking "perhaps a little bit too much" with her friends on the weekend, as long as you're not there for bougie cocktails. It vaguely looks like a church both outside and inside, but it's far from being a religious landmark.
"You can rock up on a Tuesday. You can rock up on a Thursday. The vibe is going to be the same," she said. "It's just a good bar." According to Pham, everyone is super friendly, and it's a great spot whether you want to make friends or just hang out with your crew. "You're not trying to flex in that place," she pointed out. "It's just really welcoming and it's not pretentious."
Mood Ring
If you're into the Brooklyn indie vibe, you've definitely heard of Mood Ring. And if you haven't, Pham is here to rave about it. She's obsessed with this place.
"I can't tell you how many nights I've ended up there dancing until the wee hours of the morning," she said. "I'm typically drinking a well drink and just going to dance."
Mood Ring is an astrology-themed bar and lounge. To Pham, who is a big believer, this is the place to be. Mood Ring is very inclusive and welcomes everyone, even those who don't ascribe meaning to their Zodiac sign. "It's a really great place that is incredibly welcoming of subcultures [and] it's super queer friendly," Pham said. "I also love that it's Chinese American-owned."