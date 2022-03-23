This Huge Collection of Rare Films Will Be Available to Rent at NYC's Alamo Drafthouse

Longtime residents of New York City are sure to remember Kim's Video & Music, an East Village media staple that expanded across Manhattan in the '90s and 2000s under a variety of similar names before closing its final location in 2014. Now, the store's iconic collection of rare films has returned to NYC and will be available to rent at the new Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan.

Former owner Youngman Kim sold his collection of nearly 55,000 films to the town of Salemi, Italy in 2008 under the condition that it stay together and be made available for public viewing. But now, more than a decade later, he has retrieved the films from southern Italy in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse.

A press release states that the collection includes the "deepest cuts and hardest-to-find selections, and many are not and may never be available on a streaming platform."

Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan will host a grand opening for the rental collection on Thursday, March 31, and it will include an appearance from Kim himself. Afterward, Alama Drafhouse will permanently house the films at the theater, and they will be available for the public to access. Details beyond that are scant, but it's the latest chapter in a unique saga that's seen the massive collection of rare films travel across the Atlantic Ocean and back.

The new Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan opened in October 2021, marking the third NYC-area outpost for the theater after Downtown Brooklyn and Yonkers. It's located at 28 Liberty Street, Suite SC301 in the Financial District.