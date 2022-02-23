There's a Free Farmers Market Hidden Inside This West Village Vending Machine

The next time you buy a Kind bar, there might be a surprise in store.

By Chris Mench

Published on 2/23/2022 at 3:36 PM

KIND farmers market pop up.
Courtesy of Kind

It's not often that a company encourages consumers not to buy their products, but Kind is doing precisely that with a pop-up farmers market hidden inside a vending machine in NYC's West Village.

The vending machine is full of Kind bars, but when customers go to make a purchase, they find the vending machine opens up to reveal a farmers market. It's all very Narnia-like. Inside, they'll find fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and more. The best part? It's totally free. 

It's part of Kind's initiative to encourage consumers to choose fresh, whole foods instead of packaged snacks, even if that means they're foregoing a Kind bar. It coincides with the company's launch of its limited-edition whole fruit and nut boxes, which delivers a curated selection of whole treats to your door for $30. Customers can buy the boxes on Kind's website while supplies last.

The farmers market is open on February 23 and 24 from 11 am to 7 pm at 9 W. 8th Street in the West Village. 

KIND farmer's market West Village
Courtesy of Kind

Chris Mench is an editor focusing on NYC News at Thrillist. You can follow him on Twitter for more of his work.