Walk Inside Pharaoh King Tut's Ancient Tomb at This New Immersive Experience

Yet another immersive experience is taking to the NYC stage, and this time history buffs will have their fair share of fun.

A new experience centered around the figure of Egyptian pharaoh King Tut is setting up shop at Pier 36, and it is ready to transport visitors back to ancient Egypt. Dubbed "Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience," the new digital exhibit includes multiple galleries to fully walk guests through the story and the history of the legendary king.

Running through January 1, the King Tut immersive experience is a celebration of 100 years since the discovery of the pharaoh's tomb in 1922. After an initial opening video detailing Tut's ruling years (which were only 10, from when he was nine until he died at the young age of 19), visitors are led inside a recreation of Tut's very own tomb. A history of the discovery is provided, and guests get the chance to learn more about the tomb's treasures and the king's belongings.

A whole section is dedicated to the afterlife, and visitors get to explore the religious world of Egyptian gods as well as the ancient burial rituals, and they have the chance to learn more about the mummification process. At the end of the visit, which lasts roughly one hour, visitors are brought to a final room featuring five giant screens, where three 25-minute-long videos are played.

The exhibit is fully digital, and no real artifacts are on the premises. Those looking to take part in the experience must purchase tickets in advance. General admission starts at $47 for adults and $34 for children between the ages of 5 and 15. For more information and to secure your spot, you can head over to the exhibit's website.