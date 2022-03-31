A K-Pop Musical Is Coming to Broadway This Fall Starring Luna

K-pop fans, assemble! KPOP, the original musical, is officially coming to Broadway with world-renown performer Luna as the star. KPOP will preview at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theater on October 13, the team behind the show announced today, with opening night set for October 20.

Luna, the former member of the popular K-pop girl group f(x) who also launched a successful solo career, isn't a rookie when it comes to musicals. The Korean star has previously appeared in a slew of Korean musical productions, such as In The Heights and Mamma Mia. KPOP will be her Broadway debut.

"Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theater has always been a driving passion of mine," Luna said at a press conference announcing the show, Deadline reports. "Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture—this Korean art form—to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life."

Producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes said they're excited about Luna being part of the team. "In the world of K-pop, no one embodies these elements better than Luna," they said in a statement. "We are thrilled to introduce Broadway audiences to one of the most exciting music superstars in the world."

KPOP, directed by Teddy Bergman, gives the audience a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a global superstar. Sacrifice, inner struggles, and joyous moments all come together to paint a clear picture of the music industry. The show's soundtrack, curated by Helen Park and Max Vernon, features numerous catchy beats, and will accompany choreography true to the K-pop genre. The show was originally conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim, and features a book written by Kim as well.

Both Forbes and Parnes believe Broadway is the perfect stage for the musical. "The driving force of this production of KPOP has always been to fuse the vibrant, joyful, and wildly entertaining world of K-pop with the powerful storytelling of a Broadway musical," they said in a joint statement. "The result is something that no one has ever seen before on stage, complete with epic production values, catchy songs, passion, and heart."

Before coming to Broadway, the musical debuted in Ars Nova's immersive Off-Broadway production in 2017. As TimeOut reported, one of that show's most captivating traits was its relationship with the audience. Theater-goers were divided in two groups and guided through the immersive space in the A.R.T./New York Theatres complex as part of the show's experience. In order to fit this year's KPOP show into Broadway's more conventional standards, the show will be reworked. As TimeOut points out, Circle in the Square is the only Broadway venue featuring a non-conventional seating plan, which may be a sign that they plan to incorporate some form of its original staging.

While the complete casting list has not been announced yet, tickets are already available here.