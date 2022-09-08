Krispy Kreme Is Opening Its First-Ever Staten Island Store

Staten Island, rejoice. Krispy Kreme is finally coming to the borough this September.

On September 20, the iconic donut chain Krispy Kreme will plant its roots in Staten Island for the first time ever with a new location on 2643 Richmond Ave, Silive reports.

"We are so excited to be part of the Staten Island community and to now be in all five boroughs," Gary Brown, division vice president of U.S. Operations for Krispy Kreme said in a statement. "The Krispy Kreme Hot Light at the Staten Island Mall will be beacon for not just hot, fresh donuts, but also joy. And it's a joy for us to be part of the Staten Island community."

The new store will be equipped with Krispy Kreme's "Hot Light" technology, which will alert customers any time fresh donuts are baked and ready. Staten Islanders who are in a rush will also get the chance to get their pastries without getting out of the car, as the new store will be the first one in New York State to offer drive-thru service.

To celebrate the new opening, the chain is giving away some delicious prizes. Krispy Kreme Staten Island will be handing out 30 golden tickets, and the lucky customers who receive one will win free donuts for an entire year. As an extra treat, from opening day through September 27, every time the Hot Light is on, hungry customers can stop by and receive a free Original Glazed donut with no purchase necessary.

The new Krispy Kreme in Staten Island will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6 am–10 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 am–11 pm.