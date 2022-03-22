Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts for a Year at Its Newest NYC Location

A few lucky New Yorkers will be able to get free donuts for a whole year this week. To celebrate its newest storefront opening in New York City, Krispy Kreme is selecting 30 random customers to receive a Celebration Ticket, which allows them to get 12 free signature glazed donuts every month for a year. Customers will simply have to make a purchase at the store during its opening week for a chance to win.

The store, which is opening today at the Bronx commercial center The Hub, marks the second Krispy Kreme location in the borough. It will be open every day from 6 am–10 pm Sundays through Thursdays and 6 am–11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Customers can purchase their sweet treats directly at the store or order them on the Krispy Kreme website for pickup and delivery.

For a list of the best spots in NYC, donut enthusiasts can check out our list on Thrillist.