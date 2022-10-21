NYC Is Getting a DIY Charcuterie Board Shop This December

The "Chipotle of Charcuterie" is about to debut in the Big Apple.

Kured, the Boston-based make-it-yourself charcuterie shop, is finally expanding to NYC, and it will open a store in the heart of Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street. Hungry customers will be able to get their own customized charcuterie spreads, which will feature artisan salamis, sweet and savory sides, and, of course, local New England farmer's cheeses.

You have probably already seen the Kured boards on TikTok, where videos of the delicious-looking spreads gained millions of views. After the Boston success, the founders are excited to bring the concept to NYC.

"New York excites us for a lot of reasons, but it's really about the dynamic culture and diverse creativity of the city," said co-founder Gilli Rozynek in an official statement. "We're hoping to bring New Yorkers into a thought-provoking space, which can act as a platform to showcase the talents of the farmers and artists behind our product."

The NYC store will open in December. For more information, you can visit the Kured website.