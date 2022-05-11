This All Business-Class Airline Just Relaunched Its Nonstop Service to Nice, France

Traveling to the south of France has just gotten more luxurious.

La Compagnie, the airline offering all business-class seats, just launched its seasonal nonstop flight service to Nice just in time for the summer.

The direct route will be available until September 27, connecting Newark Liberty International Airport and the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport with three flights a week in each direction. As a treat, guests who book their Nice flights between now and Sunday, May 15 will be able to get a discounted promo fare at $2,000 roundtrip per person.

Passengers will be able to relax and unwind aboard thanks to a long list of amenities. The planes will be equipped with 76 lie-flat beds and a healthy menu offering seasonal dishes. In addition, guests wishing to stay connected to the internet can count on free Wi-Fi, while those looking to watch a good movie can do so through La Compagnie's refined entertainment center. This aircraft—La Compagnie's signature Airbus A321neo—is also more environmentally friendly, consuming 30% less than previous engines.

"This year, with restrictions being lifted both in France and the United States, as well as the development efforts our collaborators have contributed, we're already seeing great enthusiasm and demand for this route and this vibrant city," La Compagnie President Christian Vernet said in a press statement. "The desire to travel remains and our high-end product, modern and with an appealing price tag, is really attracting travelers right now."

Recently, the company also announced its newest route to Milan, which is offered five times a week and connects Newark Liberty International Airport to Milan Malpensa Airport with direct flights.

If you wish to purchase a ticket to Nice or any other destination offered by La Compagnie, you can visit La Compagnie's website or call the airline's call center at 1-800-218-8187.