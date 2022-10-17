This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank.

La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.

Those interested in a romantic French getaway now have the chance to book a roundtrip flight to Paris for $2,400. Taking off from Newark Liberty International Airport, the plane will then land at Paris Orly Airport, which is conveniently located a quick 8 miles from the city center. This fall, La Compagnie is bringing back daily service between the two cities and with seven flights per week, passengers have the opportunity to be flexible when planning their trip.

Fashion enthusiasts (and Italian food aficionados) can instead opt for a Milan trip. Priced slightly cheaper than Paris, roundtrip tickets will cost $2,300 per passenger. The departure airport for this flight is also Newark, and after a night's sleep-worth of flight time, passengers will find themselves at Milan Malpensa Airport. The carrier is also increasing the frequency from five to six flights per week from Newark to Milan.

Besides purchasing your ticket, you won't need to worry about anything else. On every La Compagnie flight, two checked bags are included in your ticket free of charge, and every ticket is bookable at 100% Flex. This means that, up until 24 hours before departure, passengers can choose to change their ticket at no cost.

The flight experience is set to be a memorable (and stress-free) one, too. Every passenger is treated to lounge and priority access and, once aboard, guests can lounge and relax even further thanks to the 76 full flat-beds. Free Wi-Fi and entertainment is also provided throughout the flight.